South Carolina groups to host virtual job fair for veterans

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Veterans in South Carolina are invited to attend a virtual job fair this week.

SC Works Veterans Services and the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce have teamed up for the event happening Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first hour will be reserved only for veterans and their family members, with the public invited to attend for the remaining hours.

Visit this link to complete registration, which requires uploading a resume. Any questions should be directed to SC Works Veterans Services at 843-524-3351.