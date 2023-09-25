FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — Soldiers at Fort Stewart are calling out leadership on the base for what they say is negligence.

Soldiers in the Fort Stewart barracks tell me conditions are unlivable, and they tell me leadership hasn’t addressed any of their concerns for health and safety for multiple years.

Knee-high flood water, persistent mold, lack of air conditioning and missing fire alarms are just a few of the conditions soldiers living in the barracks at Fort Stewart tell News 3 that they deal with regularly.

Two soldiers agreed to speak with me on the condition of anonymity about living quarters they call ‘uninhabitable.’

They also provided exclusive photos and videos to WSAV.

They tell me that many soldiers are constantly sick from breathing in mold in their rooms or from the HVAC system circulating it through the air.

“I’m sick maybe twice a month, just with the same issue, a chest cold, that I’ve been told from our doctors that it’s likely from mold or what’s in the air that’s coming through our HVAC system,” one soldier said.

“Soldiers were hospitalized, and even when they were hospitalized, they were told to move back into that room that they were in. Weeks later, they were finally moved out, and even though they were moved out of that room, they were still put into another room that may not have a lot of mold, but that mold is still being circulated through the HVAC system,” they continued.

The soldiers I spoke with also say that whenever a complaint is submitted, the issue is largely ignored.

They also say they are often left to clean up hazards like mold and floodwater themselves – without proper tools or training.

“Everything in the barracks is expected to fall on us, even if it’s like extreme damage, something like that, something disastrous. It’s on us to pay for the cleaning supplies, clean it ourselves,” another soldier said.

Soldiers tell me past reports have highlighted the ongoing mold issue.

Though, they say those reports haven’t led to any fixes or faster cleanups.

They tell me the circumstances have actually gotten worse.

“It almost feels indirectly retaliatory because they think they’re helping, but going through my room five times a week does not make the room bigger. It does not make it less moldy it does not pay for my cleaning supplies. It does not improve whatsoever, but, yeah, that’s all the leadership, senior leaders who’ve never lived in the barracks, know how to do,” a soldier said.

In response to these concerns, the Fort Stewart Public Information Officer, Kevin Larson, confirmed mold exists in the barracks.

“The installation director of public works and leadership works tirelessly to remedy the situation,” Larson said.

This comes amid a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office about the Pentagon failing to provide sufficient oversight for U.S. military base barracks.