Soldier killed in Korean War to be buried in South Carolina

UNION, S.C. (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Army soldier killed during the Korean War are being interred in his South Carolina hometown, 70 years after his death.

The Army says a funeral for Army Cpl. Ralph S. Boughman will be held Saturday at Lewis Funeral Home in Union. Boughman will later be buried at Rosemont Cemetery.

The 21-year-old Union native was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950. His remains were turned over by North Korea in 2018 and identified last year.

More than 7,600 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.