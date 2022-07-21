ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s military families may soon get some help with housing, as a few bills move through congress. One of them would restore the full housing benefit for service members.

Another would provide incentives to private developers to help service members, especially those with lower income. It would also study how the department of defense could acquire housing near Georgia’s military bases.

The bills were introduced by Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“Look, Georgia is a military state. One in ten Georgians is connected to the military and when we invest in housing which is basic for our service, we increase their morale and improve their quality of life,” Warnock said.

Warnock says housing was the top issue that military leaders and service members had concerns about when he visited Fort Benning in Columbus last year.