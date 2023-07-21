WASHINGTON (WSAV) – U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is working to stop the overlook of mental health treatment in the armed forces.

This week, Sens. Ossoff and Jerry Moran (R-KS) introduced the Service Member Mental Health Support Act as a bipartisan amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to strengthen the oversight of Department of Defense (DoD) policies for referring active-duty personnel to outside mental health care specialists.

This would mean that active-duty service members can seek mental health treatment at a military facility without receiving a referral, but members are not permitted to access private care without first obtaining a referral from a doctor on the post.

This bill would require the DoD to submit a report to Congress that contains recommendations for improving servicemembers’ access to mental health care specialists, such as group counselors or psychiatrists, with hopes of increasing enrollment in these armed services.

Senior enlisted personnel in the armed forces have reported that many active-duty members are struggling to receive care in a timely manner, from different branches.

According to a 2022 DoD study, suicides among active-duty service members increased by more than 40% between 2015 and 2020. A similar study reported that nearly 1 in 4 members showed signs of a mental health condition.

Earlier this year, Sens. Ossoff and Mike Braun (R-IN) introduced a bipartisan bill to cut red tape that would expand access to mental health services for service members here in Georgia.

Ossoff has also partnered with Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) to introduce the bipartisan Military Families Mental Health Services Act to allow the Secretary of Defense to waive out-of-pocket expenses for military families seeking mental health treatment.