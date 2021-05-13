Remains of soldier killed during Korean War to be buried in SC

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – The remains of a soldier killed during the Korean War will be buried in Union, South Carolina this weekend.

The funeral for Army Cpl. Ralph Sarratt Boughman will be held at Lewis Funeral Home in Union on Saturday, May 15 at 3 p.m.

A native of Union, Boughman was a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, according to a release from the U.S. Army.

Army Cpl. Ralph S. Boughman

They say he was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered. He was 21 years-old.

Almost seventy years later, Boughman’s remains were turned over by North Korea.

On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, believed to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were subsequently sent to the DPAA laboratory for identification.

He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on April 20, 2020, after his remains were identified using circumstantial and material evidence and mitochondrial and autosomal DNA analysis, U.S. Army officials said.

Boughman’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

More than 7,600 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

