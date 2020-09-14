RecruitMilitary to host virtual career fair for transitioning soldiers, spouses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) -DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the inaugural Transitioning Army and Army Spouse Global Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday.

The free, virtual event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to all transitioning Army service members and spouses. There will be interaction between candidates and employers in large groups, in small groups, and in one-on-one formats.

RecruitMilitary says the timing of the career fair is critical to serve the needs of transitioning soldiers and their families who are leaving the military and joining the civilian world of employment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To register for the virtual hiring event, CLICK HERE.

Since the pandemic began, RecruitMilitary has hosted 36 virtual veteran career fails, providing 1,300 exhibitors with access to 40,000 military-trained candidates.

“Our organization is proud to provide an exclusive, virtual career resource platform for Soldiers and their families worldwide with Soldier For Life Transition Assistance Program (SFL-TAP),” said Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary CEO Tim Best, a former U.S. Army Special Forces attack helicopter pilot. “The skill sets of military trained talent never waiver in demand. Employers are seeking these individuals and it is our mission to connect – in this scenario virtually – those who are ready to transition to civilian employment in the most effective, meaningful and successful way. As always, we are grateful for the confidence that the Army Human Resources Command has placed in our team.”