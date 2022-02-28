The video above was provided by the U.S. Army.
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Late last week, the U.S. announced more than 3,800 troops were deployed from Fort Stewart to aid NATO in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Troops from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division will land in Germany to reassure NATO allies and be prepared to support “a range of other requirements in the region,” according to Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.
“Soldiers of 3rd Infantry Division regularly deploy to support combatant commands all over the world, assisting our allies and partners in a wide range of environments and missions,” said Col. Pete Moon, the 1st ABCT commander. The Raider Brigade is trained and equipped to deter aggression and to reassure and defend our allies.”
Word of deployment of troops hit home in Liberty County.
“This is a military town,” said Leah Poole, the CEO of the Liberty County Chamber. “If you ride around town you’ll see all the signs, local business saying ‘good luck, God’s speed, we’re praying for you’ for all the soldiers that are leaving.”
Last week, Georgia National Guard troops were deployed to help prepare Air Force troops in Europe in preparation for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to WXIA. The 165th Airlift Wing left Savannah with a tactical airlift package on Feb. 16, to provide logistical support and military aid.