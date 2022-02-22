Photos: Joint Base Charleston honors Tuskegee Airmen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) recently welcomed a member of the original Tuskegee Airmen for a two-day event meant to honor the legacy of the group and inspire current and future airmen and women.
The Accelerating the Legacy Event was held in partnership with the Legacy Flight Academy, a non-profit organization that inspires the next generation by telling the story of the Tuskegee Airmen.
During the first day of the event, members of the Hiram E. Mann Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen and original Tuskegee Airman, Dr. Eugene Richardson, spoke with recruits and current members of the force.
The second day of the event brought 175 students to the base for an Eyes Above the Horizon STEM event designed to get kids excited about a career in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.
Throughout the event, participants were treated airshows featuring “15 different air frames from 12 total force bases across the country, including the C-5, F-16, C-37, C-17, and B-52.”
The Tuskegee Airmen refers to “air crew and ground crew personnel associated with Black flying units of the Army Air Forces (AAF) during World War II,” according to the United States Air Force.
The men trained at an airfield in Tuskegee, Alabama, separate from their white counterparts. Once deployed, they flew P-47s and P-51s while escorting larger bombers over Europe.
Despite the challenges brought on by segregation and race relations at the time, the group proved indispensable to the war effort. According to the National WWII Museum, “the Tuskegee Airmen flew more than 15,000 sorties between May 1943 and June 1945,” and were often requested for escort by bomber crews.