Photos: Joint Base Charleston honors Tuskegee Airmen

Dr. Eugene J. Richardson Jr., Documented Original Tuskegee Airman, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert L. Moore Jr., 15th Airlift Squadron commander, shake hands during The Accelerating the Legacy showcase at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 18, 2022. The Accelerating the Legacy showcase honors the legacy of the heroic Tuskegee Airmen in a two-day event highlighting professional development and community outreach.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) recently welcomed a member of the original Tuskegee Airmen for a two-day event meant to honor the legacy of the group and inspire current and future airmen and women.

The Accelerating the Legacy Event was held in partnership with the Legacy Flight Academy, a non-profit organization that inspires the next generation by telling the story of the Tuskegee Airmen.

During the first day of the event, members of the Hiram E. Mann Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen and original Tuskegee Airman, Dr. Eugene Richardson, spoke with recruits and current members of the force.

U.S. Air Force pilots participate in a questions and answer panel discussion in the Accelerating the Legacy event at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 18, 2022.

Tuskegee Airmen Officers engage attendees during a discussion panel at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 18, 2022.

The second day of the event brought 175 students to the base for an Eyes Above the Horizon STEM event designed to get kids excited about a career in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

Throughout the event, participants were treated airshows featuring “15 different air frames from 12 total force bases across the country, including the C-5, F-16, C-37, C-17, and B-52.”

The Tuskegee Airmen refers to “air crew and ground crew personnel associated with Black flying units of the Army Air Forces (AAF) during World War II,” according to the United States Air Force.

The men trained at an airfield in Tuskegee, Alabama, separate from their white counterparts. Once deployed, they flew P-47s and P-51s while escorting larger bombers over Europe.

Despite the challenges brought on by segregation and race relations at the time, the group proved indispensable to the war effort. According to the National WWII Museum, “the Tuskegee Airmen flew more than 15,000 sorties between May 1943 and June 1945,” and were often requested for escort by bomber crews.