Photo Gallery: Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield serve Thanksgiving meals for soldiers and families

Maj. Anthony Moltz, an Austin, Texas, native and the rear detachment commander for the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, slices up a turkey in preparation for a Thanksgiving meal at the Spartan Dining Facility on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 24, 2020. Many Soldiers were unable to travel this year because of the pandemic, making the dining facility holiday meals prepared by talented Army culinary specialists an important way to commemorate the holiday with friends and teammates.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As many Soldiers cannot travel this year to see their families, both Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield provided a safe environment for them to safely enjoy a quality meal together.

Soldiers were given the opportunity to dine in with their friends, families and teammates in several locations at different times with COVID-19 protocols in place, or to take to-go boxes and enjoy the meals elsewhere.

Themes for the dining facility meals included Mardi Gras, Back to the Future, and a Medieval times theme. 

As is the Army’s tradition, leaders served meals to Soldiers in their dress uniforms.

  • Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto, the commanding general of 3rd Infantry Division, greets the Magallanes family during a Thanksgiving lunch at the Marne Bistro dining facility at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 24, 2020. Aguto took time to thank Soldiers and Families that attended lunch. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aaliyah Craven)
  • Senior leaders assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division serve a Thanksgiving meal at the Marne Bistro dining facility at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 24, 2020. Senior leaders recognize the commitment and resilience of Soldiers and commemorate them by serving holiday meals to keep morale high. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aaliyah Craven)
  • Brig. Gen. Hubert Cottereau, the French deputy commanding general- future, takes a moment to pose for a photo, while serving a Thanksgiving lunch at the Marne Bistro dining facility Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 24, 2020. Cottereau has been serving with the 3rd Infantry Division since July 2019, partaking in a Military Personnel Exchange Program, which is designed to strengthen bonds between countries and their military organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aaliyah Craven)
  • Maj. Mitchell Payne, the commander of Task Force Viking, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, serves Soldiers Thanksgiving lunch at the Marne Bistro dining facility at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 24, 2020. The dining facility’s meal was used to celebrate the holiday for many Soldiers being unable to travel because of COVID-19 safety guidelines. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aaliyah Craven)
  • Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto, commanding general for the 3rd Infantry Division, speaks with Sgt. 1st Class Laron Smith, a culinary specialist assigned to Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Brigade, and his son during a Thanksgiving Day lunch at the Marne Bistro on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 24, 2020. Each November, Military Family Month provides an opportunity to recognize the commitment and resilience of Army families and their critical contribution to Soldier and Army readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zoe Garbarino)
  • Soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division eat a Thanksgiving Day lunch at the Marne Bistro on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 24, 2020. The dining facilities on Fort Stewart served over 600 Soldiers and about 1,500 pounds of meat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zoe Garbarino)
  • Soldiers in the Marne community eat a holiday meal on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 24, 2020. Many Soldiers were unable to travel this year because of the pandemic, making the dining facility holiday meals prepared by talented Army culinary specialists an important way to commemorate the holiday with friends and teammates. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zoe Garbarino)
  • Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto, commanding general for the 3rd Infantry Division, speaks with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team leadership while they serve a Thanksgiving meal at the Marne Bistro on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 24, 2020. To ensure the Army maintains readiness, leaders work to mitigate risks posed by the COVID-19 environment to keep Army personnel and their families healthy and safe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zoe Garbarino)
  • Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto, commanding general for the 3rd Infantry Division, looks at food for a chocolate fountain with Sgt. Mulleitner Nguyen, a culinary specialist assigned to Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Brigade, at the Marne Bistro on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 24, 2020. Aguto and other 3rd ID leadership served a holiday meal to patrons in the Marne community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zoe Garbarino)
  • Spc. Leslie Fashen, a Los Angeles native and culinary specialist with 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, prepares fresh fries for a Thanksgiving meal at the Spartan Dining Facility on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 24, 2020. Fashen is part of team of talented culinary specialists from across Fort Stewart who helped bring the Thanksgiving spirt to Soldiers through a meal. Many Soldiers were unable to travel home this year due to the pandemic, making the dining facility holiday meals prepared by talented culinary specialists an important way to commemorate the holiday with friends and teammates.
  • Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto, the 3rd Infantry Division commanding general, serves a Thanksgiving meal to Pvt. Dillon Hackett, an Atlanta, Georgia, native and a combat engineer with 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, at the Spartan Dining Facility on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 24, 2020. While the global COVID-19 environment has changed how the Army operates, taking care of people remains a top priority. Due to the pandemic, many Soldiers are unable to travel home this year, making dining facility holiday meals a vital way to commemorate the holiday with friends and teammates.
  • Brig. Gen. Hubert Cottereau, a French officer and a deputy commanding general with 3rd Infantry Division, serves a Thanksgiving meal to 1st Lt. Dan Grabher, a New York native currently serving with the division’s command group, during a meal at the Spartan Dining Facility on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 24, 2020. Cottereau, like his American counterparts, carried on the long Army tradition of serving Thanksgiving meals to Soldiers. Many Soldiers were unable to travel this year because of the pandemic, making the dining facility holiday meals prepared by talented Army culinary specialists an important way to commemorate the holiday with friends and teammates.
  • Maj. Anthony Moltz, an Austin, Texas, native and the rear detachment commander for the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, slices up a turkey in preparation for a Thanksgiving meal at the Spartan Dining Facility on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 24, 2020. Many Soldiers were unable to travel this year because of the pandemic, making the dining facility holiday meals prepared by talented Army culinary specialists an important way to commemorate the holiday with friends and teammates.
  • 1st Lt. Cassandra Sannella, a Vancouver, Washington, native and an armor officer with 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, serves a Thanksgiving meal to Spc. Nicolai Murray, a Palm Coast, Florida, native and an automatic test systems operator and maintainer with 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd ABCT, at the Spartan Dining Facility on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 24, 2020. Many Soldiers were unable to travel this year because of the pandemic, making the dining facility holiday meals prepared by talented Army culinary specialists an important way to commemorate the holiday with friends and teammates. While the global COVID-19 environment has changed how the Army operates, taking care of Soldiers remains a top priority.
  • Maj. Brandon Scott, a Gouverneur, New York, native and the operations officer for 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, hands a plate to Pvt. Mireya Rider, an Amarillo, Texas, native and a mechanic with 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID, at the Spartan Dining Facility on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 24, 2020. Many Soldiers were unable to travel this year because of the pandemic, making the dining facility holiday meals prepared by talented Army culinary specialists an important way to commemorate the holiday with friends and teammates.

