Photo Gallery: Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield serve Thanksgiving meals for soldiers and families

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As many Soldiers cannot travel this year to see their families, both Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield provided a safe environment for them to safely enjoy a quality meal together.
Soldiers were given the opportunity to dine in with their friends, families and teammates in several locations at different times with COVID-19 protocols in place, or to take to-go boxes and enjoy the meals elsewhere.
Themes for the dining facility meals included Mardi Gras, Back to the Future, and a Medieval times theme.
As is the Army’s tradition, leaders served meals to Soldiers in their dress uniforms.
