Photo Gallery: Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield serve Thanksgiving meals for soldiers and families

Maj. Anthony Moltz, an Austin, Texas, native and the rear detachment commander for the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, slices up a turkey in preparation for a Thanksgiving meal at the Spartan Dining Facility on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 24, 2020. Many Soldiers were unable to travel this year because of the pandemic, making the dining facility holiday meals prepared by talented Army culinary specialists an important way to commemorate the holiday with friends and teammates.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As many Soldiers cannot travel this year to see their families, both Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield provided a safe environment for them to safely enjoy a quality meal together.

Soldiers were given the opportunity to dine in with their friends, families and teammates in several locations at different times with COVID-19 protocols in place, or to take to-go boxes and enjoy the meals elsewhere.

Themes for the dining facility meals included Mardi Gras, Back to the Future, and a Medieval times theme.

As is the Army’s tradition, leaders served meals to Soldiers in their dress uniforms.

