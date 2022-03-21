PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Marines on Parris Island welcomed a new mascot. Say hello to Opha Mae II.

The Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island shared photos of the pup Monday, but she officially reported to the depot on March 14.

Credit: U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki

Credit: U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki

Credit: U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki

Credit: U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki

Credit: U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki

Credit: U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki

Credit: U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki

Credit: U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki

The bulldog is named after the first woman Marine recruit, Opha Mae Johnson. Johnson enlisted into the Marines in 1918 and worked in the office of the Quartermaster.

Once she graduates training, Opha will take the helm as the Depot Mascot with her newly-appointed handler.