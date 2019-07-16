More units from 48th Brigade to return home from deployment

FORT STEWART, Ga (WSAV) – It is a heartwarming week for dozens of families whose loved ones are returning home from deployment.

A ceremony was held Monday night at Fort Stewart for the soldiers of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and their families. They were returning home from a nine-month deployment to Afghanistan.

The band was playing as soldiers marched onto Cottrell field. Families waved flags and were swaying to the music. Once the soldiers were all out on the field, children, husbands, and wives rushed out of the stands to embrace them.

One mother told News 3, it was tough being away from her kids but she trusted her faith to get her home safely.

“I feel good to be home. I know it was hard for my babies while I was gone, but I’m happy that they were able to come see me come back. He said he wasn’t going to cry but he did.” Mya Thaxton, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

More ceremonies will be held for returning units Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. and Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.