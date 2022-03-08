SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The pentagon is sending more troops to Europe, including some from Fort Stewart. A 40 person air and support operations unit will head to Poland and Romania.

A support maintenance team is traveling to Germany to assist soldiers who are already there. The Pentagon said these are temporary moves and U.S. soldiers will not fight in Ukraine.

The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Soldiers arrive to Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia March 7, 2022. Soldiers from the 414th Signal Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 90th Human Resources Company, DSTB and Headquarters and Headquarters Company, DSTB advanced elements return from a nine-month deployment in the Middle East.

Col. David Key and Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave bow their heads during a prayer at a welcome home and color uncasing ceremony on Cottrell Field at Fort Stewart, Georgia March 7, 2022. The ceremony was held to welcome home Soldiers from the 414th Signal Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 90th Human Resources Company, DSTB and Headquarters and Headquarters Company, DSTB advanced elements from a nine-month deployment in the Middle East.

About 3,800 3rd ID troops were deployed in late February to aid NATO allies in Germany.

While many Fort Stewart soldiers are deploying, others are returning to their families. Around 350 troops from the 3rd ID’s Sustainment Brigade came home Monday.

This marked the end of a nine-month mission to areas in the Middle East. Before coming home, they transferred responsibility to the 36th sustainment brigade of the Texas Army National Guard.