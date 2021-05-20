Marne Garden renamed for Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – The 3rd Infantry Division honored one of its own Thursday by renaming the Marne Garden.

It will now bear the name of Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, who pulled seven people from a burning Bradley Fighting Vehicle during Operation Iraqi Freedom 3.

He died in 2005 from injuries sustained in the rescue.

The grounds — now known as Cashe Garden — stage a variety of notable ceremonies on Fort Stewart, from command changes to promotions.

“Today is a very happy day,” said the sergeant’s sister, Kasinal Cashe-White. “The 3rd ID has always, always, always been behind Al.”

The 3rd Infantry Division dedicates the Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe Garden, to honor the Silver Star Medal recipient for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty, Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 20, 2021. Members of the Cashe family joined the 3rd ID command team for the ceremony and unveiling of the Cashe Garden sign. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Savannah Roy)

Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson, who shared a personal relationship with Cashe, spoke at the renaming ceremony.

“Today, I say to Sgt. 1st Class Cashe, anytime anyone wants to be inspired, they will always have a garden in the Marne that shares your name and your story,” an emotional Fenderson said. “I personally want to thank you for being the NCO (non-commissioned officer) we all aspire to be.”

“And lastly — can you believe I’m the division sergeant major for 3rd ID?” he laughed, wiping away a tear.

Cashe was posthumously awarded the Silver Star medal for his actions, though there is a push to grant him the Medal of Honor.