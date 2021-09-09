Officials ID Marine recruit who died on Parris Island

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Officials have identified a recruit who died at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island Tuesday morning.

Pvt. Anthony Munoz was on his first day of training with the 3rd Recruit Training Battalion’s Lima Company, according to Parris Island officials.

The 21-year-old was from Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office confirmed Munoz fell off a balcony at the barracks. Parris Island officials say the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the cause of death.

This marks the eighth death on base since 2000.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pvt. Anthony Munoz. Our Marines send heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” a statement from Parris Island reads.