Marine Corps says Marine shot self on California base

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps says a Marine suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound ending a two-hour standoff with military police on a California Marine Corps base.

Spokeswoman Capt. Nicole Plymale says shots were reported on base at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday triggering an alert that there was a possible active shooter on the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.

She says the Marine was in a remote hillside and military police cordoned off the area for about two hours before the Marine sustained the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The vast Twentynine Palms base is located in the desert 125 miles east of Los Angeles.