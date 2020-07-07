Marine Corps says Marine shot self on California base

by: The Associated Press

This Sept. 29, 2009 photo shows U.S. Marines taking part in physical training after taking a series of psychological tests at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps says a Marine suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound ending a two-hour standoff with military police on a California Marine Corps base.

Spokeswoman Capt. Nicole Plymale says shots were reported on base at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday triggering an alert that there was a possible active shooter on the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.

She says the Marine was in a remote hillside and military police cordoned off the area for about two hours before the Marine sustained the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The vast Twentynine Palms base is located in the desert 125 miles east of Los Angeles.

