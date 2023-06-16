PARRIS ISLAND, S.C (WSAV) — An 18-year-old Marine Corps recruit has died at Parris Island, according to officials.

According to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, Pvt. Marshall Hartman passed away during a “non-training incident.” Hartman’s cause of death is currently under

investigation.

Officials say Hartman, of Prescott, Michigan, was assigned to Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, and was on Day 6 of recruit training at the time of the incident.

