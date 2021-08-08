Marine base installs chargers in electric vehicle switch

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — A southwest Georgia U.S. Marine Corps base is installing charging stations so it can begin using more electric vehicles.

Officials at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany say it is one of a number of Georgia Power Co. customers getting aid from an $18 million fund that helps build the infrastructure necessary for electric charging stations. President Joe Biden earlier this year mandated that military bases move toward all-electric vehicle fleets.

Base Fleet Manager Ronnie Williams says the utility’s fund is paying for two stations that can charge a vehicle in eight hours or less. The base eventually hopes to have 12 stations

