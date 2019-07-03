‘Lowcountry’s oldest veteran’ honored in Jasper County

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A 101-year-old veteran received a big honor in the Lowcountry Monday night.

Beckett Jenkins is one of the last surviving World War II veterans in the area and is considered the oldest living veteran in the Lowcountry.

On Monday, Jasper County Council honored the two-time Bronze Star Medal recipient who was also recognized by House Rep. Shedron Williams, who serves Beaufort, Hampton and Jasper counties.

The veteran’s family tells News 3 they are very excited for him.

Jenkins was born to slave parents. He served mainly in the Philippines and New Guinea.