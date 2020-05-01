Lawmakers push for Savannah as home for new Air National Guard fleet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – U.S. Senators David Perdue (R-GA) announced he has partnered with U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), and U.S. Representative Buddy Carter (R-GA-01) into persuading the Pentagon to consider Savannah as the home to a new fleet of C-130Js.

The C-130J is a military transport aircraft.

The three Georgia lawmakers recommended the Air Force to select the 165th Airlift Wing to transition to the C-130Js.

The recommendations were addressed in a letter from the lawmakers to the Secretary of the Air Force.

“Providing flawless tactical airlift since 1973, we believe the 165th AW is clearly the appropriate choice based on the four stated Air Force criteria for this selection decision: mission, capacity, environmental impact, and cost,” the letter reads.

Perdue, Loeffler, and Carter also offered other highlights like the 165th AW’s close proximity to other Air National Guard units, Savannah’s climate, low cost of living, and strong support for military families.

Read the full letter below: