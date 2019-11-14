Joyful reunion: Dogs on deployment

(KOB) – A U.S. Air Force Captain and her dog were reunited recently after being apart for six months.

Dave Sarver helped make the surprise happen. He left a bowl of food inside his garage with the dog, Winston.

Winston’s Owner, Capt. Cassandra Post, then rolled in to the driveway at Sarver’s home. Sarver opened the garage and out came Winston.

At first, he was hesitant, but after a few sniffs, he recognized his mom and couldn’t stop jumping.

“It kind of felt like I literally left a part of my heart behind,” Post said. She was deployed six months back and couldn’t take Winston with her.

Before she left, she found out about Dogs on Deployment, a nonprofit that helps find temporary homes for dogs while their owner is overseas.

Winston stayed with Sarver, who is a U.S. Air Force veteran.

“You know, I can’t give back much. I’m retired, I’m living on social security, but I can do this. That makes my day,” he said. “And the fact that I’ve got company with these nuts running around here, well that makes my day too.”

