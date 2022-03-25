BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Defending our country is often considered one of the greatest honors. But it comes with a lot of sacrifices, including a financial one.

While far away from loved ones, military families can struggle to make ends meet. On Friday, two organizations came together to give a thank you to our neighbors in uniform and their families.

Cars lined the road at Praise Assembly in Beaufort as volunteers with Operation Homefront and Food Lion gave out bags of food to 100 local military families.

“It’s one less thing for them to have to worry about,” said Jill Eskin-Smith, VP of Corporate & Foundation Partnerships for Operation Homefront. “I don’t want them to have to worry about when their loved ones are deployed having to pay a bill or whether or not to put a meal on the table. So that’s what it’s all about today.”

Leaders with Operation Homefront explain families are likely to face money troubles while one of their own is away serving our country. That’s where the non-profit comes in, with its mission to help military families thrive in the communities they work tirelessly to protect.

That includes Robyn Baker, whose husband is away in North Carolina with the Marine Corp. He’s been in the force for 20 years, but Friday was the first time Robyn attended an event like this. She said the extra hand to help support their daughter is a big deal.

“I definitely am bursting with happy energy,” Robyn said. “It means a lot to us because it feels like we’re not forgotten. Sometimes it can feel a little lonely so it’s nice to have people who love on us.”

Others at Friday’s giveaway have loved ones a bit closer to home, like on Parris Island. But the help means just the same.

“It means a lot,” Caitlynn Parker said. “You know, I don’t really have the words for it honestly. It’s very special.”

Organizers said giving back is more important now than ever, as troops in our area are overseas in Germany assisting NATO allies in defending Ukraine from Russia.

Those handing out the bags of food said it’s rewarding to see the difference they’re making in the lives of people like Caitlynn and Robyn.

“I just would encourage I think anyone who hasn’t taken advantage of something like this you know make sure to even if it maybe makes you feel uncomfortable,” Robyn said. “At first I didn’t know if I was supposed to be a certain type or anything like that but I think the more the merrier.”

In honor of Operation Homefront’s 20th anniversary, Food Lion donated $20,000 to help the nonprofit continue supporting those who sacrifice their lives for us all.