Hunter Army Airfield welcomes change of leadership

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A significant change of command took place for two Army personnel on Thursday with a special ceremony held at Hunter Army Airfield.

Command Sgt. Maj. LaVander Wilkerson concluded his duties as Command Sergeant Major of Hunter Army Airfield as he passed the torch along to Command Sgt. Maj. Tremayne Robbins at a Change of Responsibility ceremony.

Wilkerson, who held the position for two-and-a-half years, told News 3 that the Army “got it right” when they selected his successor, Robbins.

“I think he and his family are going to be a true asset to this Garrison team,” said Wilkerson.

“These past 30 months with Garrison have been nothing less than a life experience,” the Jacksonville, Florida native said during the ceremony, thanking many people who assisted him in his leadership role.

Wilkerson is heading to a new position at Fort Stewart as Director of Emergency Services.

“Please do not seek for Command Sgt. Maj. Robbins to fill my shoes,” he said. “Allow him to fill his own.”

Wilkerson transferred his position to Robbins during a symbolic portion of the ceremony known as the transfer of the guidon, which signifies the change of command.

Robbins, who was previously an operations sergeant at the Army’s Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, said he’s “stoked” to be in Savannah and at Hunter Army Airfield, where he and his family moved in April 2019.

His brother is also currently stationed there.

“My wife and I love the area, we love going out to Savannah, there’s a lot of things to do, lots of things to participate in, good food, the barbecue is awesome,” the father of four told News 3.

For the next two years, his duties at Hunter will include participating in community events and supporting his commander, service members as well as their families stationed on the airfield.

Robbins, who hails from Fayetteville, North Carolina, and was born on Fort Bragg, comes from a military family. His grandfather, who drove from Tennessee to witness his grandson’s big day, is a retired first sergeant in the Army. Robbins’ parents also served in the Army. “It runs deep,” he said.

He will hold the position of Command Sergeant Major of Hunter Army Airfield for the next two years.

The role makes him the highest-ranking non-commissioned officer on the base.