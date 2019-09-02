Hunter Army Airfield to evacuate in advance of Hurricane Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and the 3rd Infantry Division leadership has ordered a mandatory evacuation of Hunter Army Airfield at noon Monday to prepare for Hurricane Dorian.

“In consideration for the safety of our Soldiers, Families, and Department of Defense employees and in coordination with state and local officials, all Soldiers, Families, and Department of Defense Civilians assigned to Hunter Army-Airfield and residing within the designated mandatory evacuation zones will evacuate no later than noon Wednesday,” said Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, the 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield commander.

“We will continue to monitor the storm and update you as the situation develops with Hurricane Dorian,” Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto said.

Soldiers and families who live in a mandatory evacuation zone must follow the recommendations of their local county emergency managers, according to Hunter Army Airfield officials.

Additionally, an Emergency Family Assistance Center has been established at Bldg. 1286.

Key and essential personnel will work as directed by their supervisors or chains of command, and all service members need to contact their chain of command for guidance on release procedures, Hunter Army Airfield officials say.

The senior commander has signed orders allowing active-duty soldiers and Department of the Army Civilians displaced by mandatory evacuations to possible compensation.

3rd Combat Aviation Brigade will evacuate its aviation assets to Fort Benning, Georgia.

According to Hunter Army Airfield officials, soldiers and families assigned to Hunter Army Airfield must do the following actions immediately:

At a minimum:

* Make sure outdoor items are secured or stored inside

* Have emergency supplies for two to three days

* Have a full tank of gas

* Know your route – listen to radio/television/Internet to find out about road closures

* Grab a cell phone charger, portable radio, and extra batteries

* Get cash – stores may not be able to accept checks or credit cards after the storm

* Bring insurance information and other important papers

* Let your extended family members know your plan

The installation community is encouraged to download the Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield app for Android and iOS to keep up-to-date on the hurricane.