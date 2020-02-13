Hunter Army Airfield hard landing sends 3 to hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hunter Army Airfield officials say they are investigating an aircraft hard landing that sent 3 soldiers to the hospital.

According to officials the hard landing happened Wednesday morning on a Hunter Army Airfield runway.

The hard landing of a C-12 military aircraft with 224th Military Intelligence Battalion sent 3 soldiers to the hospital for minor injuries. 

Officials say the aircraft received minimal damage according to initial assessments.

An investigation is ongoing.

The C-12 Aircraft is a short-range twin-engine turboprop aircraft used by the U.S. military for various duties, including surveillance, and passenger and light cargo transport.

