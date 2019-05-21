Guardsman who died in Afghanistan laid to rest in Hinesville

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – A local guardsman, who died from a non-combat incident in Afghanistan, was taken to his final resting place Tuesday.

Funeral services for Spc. Miguel Holmes, 22, of Hinesville, were held in Midway at the Dorchester Funeral Home. He was interred at Anderson Cemetery in Hinesville.

The Department of Defense announced earlier this month Holmes died of wounds sustained from a non-combat incident. He was a member of the Georgia Army National Guard supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Holmes was assigned to the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment — a field artillery regiment based in Savannah.

His remains were brought home on May 9, first arriving at Dover Air Force Base in Deleware.

According to his obituary, he had lived in Hinesville since he was four years old and attended Bradwell High School before joining the National Guard. He is survived by three sisters, two brothers, two grandparents and extended family.

Further details surrounding Holmes’ death have not been released at this time.

Contributions to this report made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service