Georgia soldier’s body pulled from river in Missouri

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Search crews have found the body of a Fort Leonard Wood soldier who was reported missing over the weekend while he was kayaking on the Gasconade River in south-central Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that recovery crews found the body of 21-year-old U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Morrison, of Stockbridge, Georgia, on Thursday morning downstream from the spot along the river’s shore where he was last seen Sunday evening.

Morrison was a member of Fort Leonard Wood’s bridge crew, the 50th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 5th Engineer Battalion.