Georgia Marine base confirms first 3 civilian COVID-19 cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany has confirmed three civilian employees tested positive for the coronavirus, COVID-19, within the last 48 hours.

Based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the three patients have been quarantined. Two individuals are isolated at home, while the third patient to test positive is asymptomatic, according to officials, and has been quarantined as a precautionary measure.

Following the positive test results, contact investigations were conducted to identify personnel who were in contact with the three individuals, and they have either placed in isolation or quarantine as well.

“We are committed to the protection of our force, family members and local communities. Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany increased its Health Protection Condition from HPCON Bravo to HPCON Charlie which enforces additional precautionary measures around the base to mitigate transmission and protect our military and civilian workforce, their families, and those in the local and surrounding communities,” MCLB said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Department of Defense (DoD) reported Wednesday a Marine stationed at the Pentagon tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Authorities say the Marine is in isolation at home and will be further assessed by health professionals. His last day at the Pentagon was March 13.

“His workspace has been cleaned by a Pentagon response team and a thorough contact investigation is underway to mitigate risk and preserve the health of the workforce at the Pentagon,” DoD stated.