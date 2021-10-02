Georgia base retires rescue helicopter flown since 1994

FILE -In this Friday, Oct. 29, 1999 file photo, a mock F-16 fighter jet is silhouetted against the sky at sunrise as workers pass through security and make their way onto Moody Air Force Base, near Valdosta, Ga. Officials say two male Afghan nationals being trained at an Air Force base in Georgia have gone […]

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. (AP) — An Air Force base in Georgia has retired a helicopter used to fly combat rescue missions since 1994. Airmen and spectators gathered at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta for the final ceremonial flight of the HH-60G chopper.

The base’s 41st Rescue Squadron has flown that model for more than 25 years, but it’s now being phased out and replaced by a newer helicopter.

Air Force Col. Russell P. Cook says the helicopter that was retired Wednesday flew missions in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as during counterterrorism operations around the Horn of Africa.

The grounded helicopter isn’t being sent to a scrapyard. Moody Air Force Base is putting it on display at its George W. Bush Air Park.