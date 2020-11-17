Fort Stewart’s 3rd ID to celebrate 103rd birthday at GS-Army game

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – Fort Stewart’s 3rd Infantry Division will celebrate its 103rd birthday this Saturday during Georgia Southern University’s football game against Army West Point.

Not only is this the first time the two teams are playing, but the Eagles and Black Knights both stand at 6-2 going into the matchup.

The game airs at noon on CBSSN from West Point, New York.

To get ready for the celebration, both the 3rd Infantry Division and the Southern Pride Marching Band at Georgia Southern released video performances of “Dogface Soldier.”

The song, written by two U.S. Army infantry soldiers in 1942, is known as the battle song of World War II and has been adopted as the song of the 3rd ID.

3rd Infantry Division history

provided by Fort Stewart

The 3rd Infantry Division was activated at Camp Greene, North Carolina, on November 21, 1917.

During World War I, as a member of the American Expeditionary Force to Europe the Division earned its name as the “Rock of the Marne,” when surrounding units retreated, the 3rd

Infantry Division remained.

The 3rd Infantry Division has a rich and storied history. Sixty Dogface Soldiers have been

awarded the Medal of Honor, the most of any division in the United States Army.

That number has the potential to increase soon as the nomination for Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn

Cashe is at the White House for decision. Cashe was a member of the 3rd ID when he

sacrificed his life to pull injured comrades out of a burning Bradley Fighting Vehicle in Oct

2005.

The division fought during two world wars, the Korean War, the Cold War, and the War on

Terrorism.

Current brigades of 3rd ID, the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and 2nd Armored Brigade

Company Team, have recently deployed to Europe to deter aggression against our NATO

partners and allies. The 1st Brigade Combat Team is currently in South Korea on a nine-month

rotation to support the United States’ commitment to southeast Asia partners and allies.

Upon returning from operations abroad, 2021 will see the 3rd ID transform into the most

modernized division in the United States Army following multiple fieldings of new systems

and equipment.