Fort Stewart welcomes new command sergeant major

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – Members of the 3rd Infantry Division welcomed their newest senior member to the team at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield on Wednesday.

An assumption of responsibility ceremony was held for Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson on base. He hails from Fort Irwin, California, and has been in the service for 26 years.

“There is no better trainer, leader and rock than Fenderson, and we are honored to have him here,” said Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto during the ceremony.

Fenderson replaces former Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Coffey, who left in July for a leadership role at West Point.

Fenderson said his first priority is to get to know his new community.

“Really and truly, I just want to learn the organization and learn the people the civilians as well as the family members here on the installation,” he said.

The command sergeant major says despite the everyday challenges of the job, paired with the obstacles COVID-19 presents, his duty remains the same.

“I don’t think my role really changes,” he added. “My efforts may change, maybe a little bit more intense, in terms of getting down to find out and make sure we’re getting the information at the bottom levels, the lower levels, but it’s the same — to advise the senior commander.”

Prior to Fort Stewart, Fenderson served as the command sergeant major of Fort Irwin’s National Training Center Operations Group.