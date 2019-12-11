Fort Stewart soldier to face court-martial in fatal crash at West Point

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Army is ordering a court-martial for a Georgia soldier charged in a vehicle rollover that killed a West Point cadet.

A spokesman at Fort Stewart said Wednesday that Staff Sgt. Ladonies Strong will face a general court-martial on charges including involuntary manslaughter and negligent homicide.

Strong was charged after a June 6 training crash killed 22-year-old Christopher J. Morgan at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York. An additional 19 cadets were injured when the truck they were riding in rolled over.

No court dates have been set. The Army has not confirmed whether Strong was driving the truck.