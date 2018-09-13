Fort Stewart officials report 3ID soldier killed while on vacation

FORT STEWART, Ga. – Military officials report a Fort Stewart Soldier was killed while home on vacation in St. Croix, Virgin Islands. The body of Pfc. Naji Jarvis, 22, a tank crewman assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, was discovered on Aug. 28.

Jarvis served in the Army for 21 months and Fort Stewart was his first assignment. He had no operational deployments. He is from Kingshill, Virgin Islands, and is survived by his mother and father.

“Pfc. Jarvis was a team player and a disciplined Soldier,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jessie Henson, Jarvis’ platoon sergeant. “He was a great battle buddy and friend to all the Soldiers in Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment. More than anything, he was a dedicated Soldier, who was eager to learn the profession of an armor crewman. His presence in the unit will truly be missed."

The 3rd ID and the Fort Stewart community grieve with Pfc. Jarvis’ family and friends.

Details surrounding the incident are under investigation by the U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department, St. Croix Division.