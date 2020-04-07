Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield conducting drive-thru COVID-19 screenings

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield is now operating drive-thru COVID-19 screening locations on both installations for all TRICARE beneficiaries.

Last week, in partnership with Garrison leadership, Winn Army Community Hospital and the 3rd Infantry Division conducted trial runs of the drive-thru testing sites. The trial runs were successful, and the service will now be regularly conducted.

On Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., drive-thru screening and testing will be done, and patients never have to leave their vehicle.

Patients are first asked to call 912-435-6633 to be pre-screened by a nurse at Winn. Then, when patients arrive on site, they will again be screened by a medical professiona.l Once deemed moderate, high risk or symptomatic for COVID-19, the patient will be tested.

Test results are expected in about ten days and those tested will be asked to self-isolate per CDC guidelines.

“We are all in this together, and we will continue to protect the force and our people,” said Winn Army Community Hospital commander, Col. Michelle Munroe.

The screening site on Fort Stewart can be accessed from Gate 7, off of Airport Road, or via 6th Street. Screening on Hunter Army Airfield can be accessed from Rio Gate or via Perimeter Road.

TRICARE beneficiaries who feel they may be moderate, high risk or symptomatic for COVID-19 can still use the established Fever Clinics on both locations; at Winn or LSA Sparta on Fort Stewart or Tuttle Army Health Clinic on Hunter Army Airfield.

The TRICARE Nurse Advice Line is available 24/7 to answer questions, at 1-800-874-2273 (select option 1 and follow the instructions), and the Army Public Health Center hotline is 1-800-984-8523.