Fort Stewart-Hunter AAF residents urged to complete housing survey

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – Residents on Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield have a few days left to weigh in on a housing satisfaction survey.

CEL & Associates Inc., an independent third-party organization, is administering the survey for the Army as a part of an ongoing effort to resolve inadequate housing on installations.

Army officials say housing residents should have received an email to complete the survey from ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com.

Cheryl Sutton, Fort Stewart Family Homes community manager, explains that the survey helps gauge residents’ thoughts on maintenance, customer service and living experience.

“We review each and every response we receive and put the feedback into action whether they’re property improvement projects or process and policy changes,” Sutton stated. “Our goal is to provide all residents an exceptional living experience, and the results of the survey keep us on track to ensure that we are doing just that.”

Currently, 18% of Fort Stewart and 26% of Hunter Army Airfield residents who received the survey have completed it. Officials say a higher participation rate will provide a more accurate depiction of resident satisfaction — and help determine where funding could be most effective.

“It only takes a few minutes for residents to let their voice be heard. So,

please complete the survey,” Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield housing branch manager Doug Delzeith said.

All surveys are confidential. Officials say the reporting structure ensures that the Army will not see responses unless CEL is satisfied that participants’ anonymity is retained.