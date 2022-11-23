HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division who couldn’t make it home for the holidays, enjoyed the next best thing. Wednesday, they sat down to a special Thanksgiving meal with their fellow soldiers and command personnel.

“Not all soldiers are able to make it home, so we try to make them feel like home for them,” Sgt. Tayla Lazard said. “The soldiers look forward to it and the chain of command also look forward to it because they’re able to help us serve. And they don’t get to do that often but for thanksgiving we try to let them help us out as much as they can.”

Fort Stewart held its annual Thanksgiving fest in the 2nd Brigades Spartans Dining faculty. As is Army tradition, some officers in full dress uniform served the soldiers.

The facility served meals to hundreds of soldiers and their families. The theme for this year was the 1990s.