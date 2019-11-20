Fort Stewart honors fallen hero with range dedication

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – A 3rd Infantry Division soldier who died in the Iraq War is being remembered in a special way.

On Tuesday, a multi-purpose range was dedicated to Staff Sgt. Stevon Booker who in 2003 was killed in action in Baghdad while serving as a tank commander.

Officials say that during the “Thunder Run” mission into Baghdad, with his tank under attack, Booker returned fire with his machine gun while reassuring his crew would make it to capital.

“With complete disregard for his own safety while ensuring his crew’s security, SSG Booker was struck by enemy fire and was killed in action,” the dedication’s summary reads.

Booker was posthumously awarded the Silver Star and later the Distinguished Service Cross for his heroic actions.

“I am so proud of him. He did so many things that I never even knew that he did,” said Booker’s mother Freddie Jackson.

The soldier’s family from Pittsburgh and former unit members attended the dedication service to take part in renaming the now Booker Multi-Purpose Range.

“There’s an old gospel that says, ‘Let the works I’ve done speak for me.’ I think that Stevon Booker has lived a life of legacy, and that life of legacy will live on,” said Booker’s brother-in-law, Jeffrey Talley-Armstead. “What a blessing to honor him on such a day.”

Booker was born in Michigan and grew up in Pennsylvania. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1987.

Contributions to this story made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service