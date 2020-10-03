Fort Stewart holds Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony for Sergeant Major Charles Robinson

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – Fort Stewart held an Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony for Sergeant Major Charles Robinson as the Winn Army Community Hospital Command Sergeant Major on Friday.

The ceremony was held at 9 a.m. at Marne Garden on Fort Stewart.

Command Sergeant Major Charles Robinson is a native of Clinton, Maryland. His service into the military began with the Maryland Army National Guard as an Indirect Fire Infantryman in August 1990. He later enlisted into active service in January 1993 as an Operating Room Specialist.

Robinson’s assignments include:

Surgical Technician, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Central Material Services NCO, 249th General Hospital, Fort Gordon, Ga; Operating Room Supply Sergeant, 121st General Hospital, Yongsan Korea; Platoon Sergeant, 28th Combat Support Hospital, Fort Bragg, NC; Detachment Sergeant, 759th Medical Detachment, Forward Surgical, Fort Bragg, NC; Equal Opportunity Advisor and Medical Operations NCO, 82nd Sustainment Brigade, Fort Bragg, NC; First Sergeant A Co, Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg, NC; Medical Operations NCOIC, HHBN, 2nd Infantry Division, Korea; First Sergeant, Charlie Company, 302D Brigade Support Battalion,1st Armor Brigade Combat Team, Camp Casey, Korea; Chief Medical NCO, 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, KS, and the Command Sergeant Major for the 212th Combat Support Hospital, Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany. Command Sergeant Major Robinson has two deployments in support Operation Enduring Freedom, one deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and one deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Command Sergeant Major Robinson has attended a variety of professional development courses ranging from Basic Leaders Course to the United States Army Sergeant Major Academy (Class 66), Instructor Basic Course, Equal Opportunity Advisor Course, Equal Employment Opportunity Course, Deployable Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Course, Healthcare Management Course, Airborne and Air Assault Course. He has his bachelor degree and is currently in pursuit of his Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Excelsior College.

Command Sergeant Robinson’s awards and decorations include:

Bronze Star with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with two Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal with three Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Achievement Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Medal (ninth award), Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two campaign stars, Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal with a campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award with one oak leaf cluster, Meritorious Unit Commendation with two oak leaf clusters, Expert Field Medical Badge, Parachutist Badge and Air Assault Badge. He is a recipient of the Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3), Military Order of Saint Christopher and the prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy Award.

Command Sergeant Major Robinson is married to the former Mrs. Alisca Ward and has four children; Dnea, Charles Jr., Dimetri and Tayvonne.