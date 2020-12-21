Fort Stewart holds 14th annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – With COVID-19 precautions in place, Fort Stewart held its 14th annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk at Cottrell Field on Saturday.
Gold Star Family members, veteran’s motorcycle groups, Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps members and local community members participated in the wreath-laying event alongside family and service members to honor the 469 Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield-based soldiers who died while serving in Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.
There was no formal ceremony this year, but in an effort to maintain some normalcy, Fort Stewart arranged to have the wreaths available.
Among those honored was Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, a 3rd Infantry Division soldier currently under consideration for his posthumously awarded Silver Star to be upgraded to the Medal of Honor. Members of his family were present to place the wreath at the tree honoring his memory alongside Fort Stewart’s commanding general.
There are 469 white crape myrtle trees lining Cottrell Field in the soldiers’ honor, making it a hallowed place for base ceremonies.