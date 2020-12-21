Fort Stewart holds 14th annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – With COVID-19 precautions in place, Fort Stewart held its 14th annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk at Cottrell Field on Saturday.

Gold Star Family members, veteran’s motorcycle groups, Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps members and local community members participated in the wreath-laying event alongside family and service members to honor the 469 Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield-based soldiers who died while serving in Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.

There was no formal ceremony this year, but in an effort to maintain some normalcy, Fort Stewart arranged to have the wreaths available.

A holiday wreath adorns Cottrell Field during the thirteenth annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 19, 2020. Gold Star Family members, veteran’s motorcycle groups, Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps members and local community members participated in the wreath-laying event alongside Family and Service members to pay tribute to the heroic sacrifices of the fallen Soldiers memorialized there. The event continued in small-scale and with virus transmission mitigation safety measures in place this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A veterans’ motorcycle group member and supporter carry holiday wreaths to the Warriors Walk at Cottrell Field on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 19, 2020. Members of the 3rd Infantry Division hosted the thirteenth annual Wreaths for Warriors for Gold Star Family members, veteran’s groups, Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps members and local community members to lay wreaths in tribute to the heroic sacrifices of the Soldiers in defense of the U.S. and its national interests.

Veterans’ motorcycle group members place holiday wreaths at the feet of the crape myrtle trees of the Warriors Walk at Cottrell Field on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 19, 2020. The Wreaths for Warriors Walk, begun in 2007, is an annual ceremony hosted by the 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart Service members and recognizes the heroic sacrifices of the Soldiers that have built the legacy of the Marne Division through their extraordinary actions. The event continued in small-scale and with virus transmission mitigation safety measures in place this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A stone at the foot of a crape myrtle in the Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart, Georgia, marks the tree planted in tribute to Sgt. 1st Class Alwyne Cash, Dec. 19, 2020. Cashe attempted the rescue of seven Soldiers and an Iraqi interpreter from a burning Bradley Fighting Vehicle in Oct. 2005 and posthumously received the Silver Star Medal for his actions that ultimately took his life. The coin left there by a visitor ensures the fallen Soldier’s family knows that someone stopped to pay respects, with the quarter likely indicating that the visitor was present when the Soldier died.

A visitor walks away from the Warriors Walk after placing a wreath in tribute to a fallen Service member at Cottrell Field on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 19, 2020, while a supporter looks on during the thirteenth annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk event. Gold Star Family members, veteran’s motorcycle groups, Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps members and local community members participated in the wreath-laying event alongside Family and Service members to pay tribute to the heroic sacrifices of the fallen Soldiers memorialized by crape myrtle trees there. The event continued in small-scale and with virus transmission mitigation safety measures in place this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto, the commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, secures a wreath at the Wreaths for Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 19, 2020, for the tree dedicated to Sgt. 1st Class Alwyne Cash, while the fallen Soldier’s sisters, Bernadine (left), and Kasinal Cashe observe. Cashe retrieved seven Soldiers and an Iraqi interpreter from a burning Bradley Fighting Vehicle in Oct. 2005. Cashe posthumously received the Silver Star Medal for his actions that ultimately took his life and is being considered to receive the Medal of Honor, the U.S. military’s highest award for gallantry and bravery. A member of Cashe’s family has participated in the Wreaths for Warriors Walk every year since its inception in 2007. Bernadine Cashe recalled that the original trees planted were eastern redbuds that were replaced by hardier crape myrtle trees and she keeps the ashes of the original tree in honor of her brother.

A crape myrtle in the Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart, Georgia, marks the tree planted in tribute to Sgt. 1st Class Alwyne Cash, Dec. 19, 2020. Cashe retrieved seven Soldiers and an Iraqi interpreter from a burning Bradley Fighting Vehicle in Oct. 2005 and posthumously received the Silver Star Medal for his actions that ultimately took his life. Visitors and Gold Star Family members placed mementos in memory and honor of his life and death of service.

A Veterans’ group member places a holiday wreath at the foot of a crape myrtle tree in the Warriors Walk at Cottrell Field on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 19, 2020. The Wreaths for Warriors Walk, begun in 2007, is an annual ceremony hosted by the 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart Service members and recognizes the heroic sacrifices of the Soldiers that have built the legacy of the Marne Division through their extraordinary actions. The event continued in small-scale and with virus transmission mitigation safety measures in place this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly Tennant, right, and Kim Winter secure a wreath to one of the crape myrtle trees at the Wreaths for Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 19, 2020. Tennant and Winter are Gold Star Family members of Spc. Dustin Yancey, who was killed by an improvised explosive device in Iraq in 2005. The Family participated in the Wreaths for Warriors Walk, an annual ceremony to recognize the heroic sacrifices of 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers killed in service to the nation. The event continued in small-scale and with virus transmission mitigation safety measures in place this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From right, Kelly Tennant, Anita Yancey and Kim Winter, Gold Star Family members, pose with the crape myrtle tree they decorated on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 19, 2020, that honors Spc. Dustin Yancey, who was killed by an improvised explosive device in Iraq in 2005. The Family participated in the Wreaths for Warriors Walk, an annual ceremony to recognize the heroic sacrifices of 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers killed in service to the nation. The event continued in small-scale and with virus transmission mitigation safety measures in place this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those honored was Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, a 3rd Infantry Division soldier currently under consideration for his posthumously awarded Silver Star to be upgraded to the Medal of Honor. Members of his family were present to place the wreath at the tree honoring his memory alongside Fort Stewart’s commanding general.

There are 469 white crape myrtle trees lining Cottrell Field in the soldiers’ honor, making it a hallowed place for base ceremonies.