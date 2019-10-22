Family prepares to say final goodbye to Parris Island marine that died while trying to help others

DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) – Kristen Fogle, the sister of Erin Lilley-Fogle shared the moment she found out her sister was dead.

“I was upstairs asleep with my daughter and my mom came in she just said I can’t be real she’s dead, she’s dead. I went downstairs and I saw the military men in uniform and I knew it was Erin.”

Last friday, Erin Lilley-Fogle was in South Carolina, when she stepped out of her car to help a vehicle on the side of the road, when she was struck and killed.

Erin’s other sister, Jessica Lilley says that was the kind of person she was.

“Knowing that she died doing what she lived doing does help. She was the most caring honest, loving person I will ever know and love,” explained Jessica.

To her friends and family that is the way she will always be known.

Chelsea Kanouse, Erin’s friend says, “There’s a lot of words I could use, but amazing just kind of sums up all of it.”

The Colorado native joined the Marines two and a half years ago.

She was working as a corporal at the Marine Corps Recruiting Depot in Parris Island, South Carolina.

“I don’t think any of us could do more proud of her for everything she did everything she was,” says Kristen.

She would have turned 24 next Friday. Sadly, that’s the day she will be buried.

