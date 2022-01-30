Eighth Air Force marks 80th anniversary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Friday marked the 80th anniversary of the creation of the Eighth Air Force that was founded in a former National Guard Armory on Bull Street.

On Jan. 28, 1942, the group was founded with two main goals:

Destroy factories and take out transporting lines to cripple Hitler’s war-making capabilities.

Secondly, to clear the skies of the Luftwaffe to make allied landing on Europe possible.

The force had 350,000 members serve during WWII, with 26,000 killed in action and 28,000 becoming prisoners of war, according to the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force. The force was deemed the “Greatest Armada of all Time,” for their efforts in defeating Germany.