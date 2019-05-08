DOD: Savannah guardsman dies from non-combat incident in Afghanistan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials say a local guardsman supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan died on Monday.

The Department of Defense (DOD) announced Tuesday that Spc. Miguel L. Holmes, 22, of Hinesville, died of wounds sustained from a non-combat incident.

Further details were not immediately provided.

Holmes was a member of the Georgia Army National Guard assigned to the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment — a field artillery regiment based in Savannah.

Operation Freedom’s Sentinel began in 2015 as a part of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission. The objective is to provide training and assistance for Afghan forces in their conflict with extremist groups.