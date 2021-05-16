Country Western Singer John Rich visits Fort Stewart

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A steady stream of soldiers and family members converged on Fort Stewart’s main shopette to meet and get an autograph from Country Western singer John Rich.

“I’m pretty unapologetically patriotic,” Rich said. He grew up with many family members who served, which is where he learned his appreciation for veterans.

The singer was on the base to promote an alcohol product which benefits the children of fallen soldiers to pay for their college education. Rich said he’s provided 115 grants to college students.

Rich was also giving a concert to the soldiers on Donavan Field.

“We owe everything we have great in this country, to our military,” Rich said. Rich said for the past 1,000 Big & Rich duo’s concerts they have brought active duty military and veterans on stage to speak and take a shot of his Redneck Riviera whiskey.

“It’s down in our DNA, we’re so grateful, words can’t express so we express it with actions as well.”