SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hearing loud noises overhead throughout the day? It’s probably the sound of a fighter jet.

Savannah’s Air Dominance Center, also known as the Combat Readiness Training Center, is located right near the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.

And it’s the largest of its kind in the U.S.

Monday, leaders from the facility hosted a presentation to educate the community about what they do.

“The community is the reason that the Combat Readiness Training Center, Dominance Center is here,” said Steve Olds, president of the First Fighter Association in Virginia. “This is a top training facility in the entire world. Nobody knows it. It needs to stay here.”

It’s an element of the Georgia Air National Guard specializing in training for air combat. The airspace is unlike any other because of the way they are able to simulate actual wartime strategy.

If conflict arises, they are trained to respond.

People can get a glimpse of what it’s like at the William Tell competition. Lt. Col. Stephen Thomas, commander of the Air Dominance Center, says this competition is a way for people to see how everything operates.

“We host units from around the United States to come here and compete to determine who is the best fighter, aviation unit in the Air Force,” Thomas explained. “It dates all the way back to William Tell, a Swiss folklore of the father shooting the apple off the top of the son’s head. And, so it became a burial gunnery type of competition in fighter aviation.”

Thomas says it’s important for you to know about this facility and to support those serving.

“They’re the people that you’re going to church with, that your grocery shopping with, that you’re meeting out in the local area and they’re here preparing the next generation of warfighters in Savannah to fight tomorrow’s fight,” Thomas said.

To learn more about the center, visit the link below.

Air Dominance Center | Savannah GA | Facebook