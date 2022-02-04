Citadel alum, activists react to Citadel grad’s racially offensive social media post

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry activists and Citadel alum are speaking out after a racially offensive post circulated on a Citadel alumnus social media page.

College leaders said alumni posted a fake news release that appeared to be from The Citadel, in a Facebook group. Some local activists and one notable alum believe something needs to be done.

“We don’t all agree on a lot of things, but some of the stuff that has come off this page is hurtful,” said Bruce Alexander, the Founding President of The Citadel’s African American Alumni Association.

Based on a tip News 2 received, the post includes a headline about The Citadel celebrating Black History Month with an offensive photo and fake statement from the college’s president, which resembles a newsletter.

“Even in a school that has the values of the Citadel, you are going to find some people who will slip through the cracks,” said Alexander.

Alexander said the people who posted the fake newsletter do not show a reflection of the college’s values.

“Having seen the post, it was really shocking to me,” Alexander said.

Lowcountry activist Pastor Thomas Dixon said the school should take immediate action against those who posted it and hold them accountable.

“If The Citadel, The Citadel Alumni Association, and whoever is associated with that really want to break the bonds of racism that has existed, they will begin drawing hard lines on those who crossed the line,” says Dixon.

The college released a statement responding to the social media post saying in part:

“The nature of the post was racially offensive; The Citadel will not sit idly by and tolerate comments of this nature. While the post appeared in a private Facebook group and has since been deleted, it is important to publicly condemn these comments in the strongest possible terms, as they are completely opposed to our core values—Honor, Duty and Respect. Further, every quote included in the fake post was forged. The slanderous statements do not reflect the actual views of The Citadel or its leadership.”

Citadel officials say they have multiple diversity and inclusion initiatives in place such as leadership training, research, and support.