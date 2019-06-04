Change of command for 3rd Infantry Division

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) - Soldiers, families and friends gathered on Cottrell Field Monday to welcome a new commander.

Outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Lee Quintas passed command to Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto, who comes to Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield with his wife, Melanie, from Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

There, he was the operations officer for the U.S. Army Forces Command.

"Maj. Gen. Aguto is an extraordinary leader with extensive operational experience, he knows what it takes to ensure our Soldiers and units are ready for any mission," stated Gen. Michael Garrett, who officiated the change of command ceremony.

"He is the exact right leader to lead the 3rd Infantry Division and I am confident that we will lead this division to new heights," Garrett added.

Quintas assumed command in May 2017. He is heading to Fort Bragg with his wife, Lori, to serve as the deputy commanding general for U.S. Army Forces Command.

Contributions to this report made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service