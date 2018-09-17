3rd Infantry Division sends soldiers to help with Florence relief Video

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) - Troops from Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield are responding to help with Hurricane Florence relief in the Carolinas.

After Florence dropped record-rainfalls in both North and South Carolina, cities are left under water, hundreds wait to be rescued and millions remain without power.

But help is on the way.

Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade's 396 Composite Truck Company left Fort Stewart in a convoy to Fort Jackson Monday morning.

It's a mission their convoy commander says many of the soldiers aren't used to.

"This is very different. We're used to combat, combat training, enemies -- pretty much not really knowing what the enemy speaks, or the culture. Here, it's family and friends," said 1st Lt. John Martinez with the company.

This particular troop was in a field training exercise when the category 1 hurricane hit the east coast.

"My soldiers were in the field for two weeks, we were doing basic defense. We were living in the dirt for two weeks," said Commander Sgt. Robert Sutton. "Coming out Friday is when we got the call, so we washed our stuff, we prepared our equipment as best we could, and we're headed out."

The convoy of 32 soldiers will head north with 14 vehicles capable of driving through about 60 inches of water.

"Our mission right now is to get to Fort Jackson for follow-on orders," Martinez explained. "That could be anything that they tell us... save people from their houses, delivering food and water."

He added that they transport about 16 people in each truck and deliver approximately 10 pallets of food and water.

"Pretty much anything they need us to do, we'll do," Martinez said.

Their commanders say this time it's not an away game -- but the heart of the home team is always the same.

"This is my first time in the army to ever do something like this, and we're helping America out when she's needing it," Sutton said.

The unit is one of two truck companies sent out of Fort Stewart to help. The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade also sent helicopters from Hunter Army Airfield to North Carolina Monday morning.

They are not sure how long they will be there, but they estimate about a month.