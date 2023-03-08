FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division(ID) will be deployed to Europe by this summer, the Army announced Wednesday.

Approximately 4,500 soldiers from the 3rd ID Headquarters, 3rd ID Artillery Brigade, 3rd ID Sustainment Brigade and the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team will deploy to various locations across Europe to support NATO allies, deter further aggression against NATO member states and train with host-nation forces.

“The Marne Division is ready to deploy in support of this important mission,” said Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division. “We have trained hard and are confident in our ability to provide support and assistance to our allies, and proud to answer the nation’s call.”

The 3rd ID has conducted multiple complex Warfighter exercises, modernization, and a culminating training event for the division headquarters and 2nd ABCT at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California in anticipation of the upcoming deployment.

“We are deeply appreciative for the strong ties we hold with our dedicated communities who support our soldiers and families” said Costanza. “We will continue to lean on their unwavering commitment as we deploy in support of our nation’s objectives.”

Army officials say elements of all 3rd ID units will be deployed by the summer of 2023. The deployment will last approximately nine months.