The three Marines who were found dead inside a car at a North Carolina gas station died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to police.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release sent to The Hill that autopsies confirmed the Marines had passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning, but police did not release any further information.

Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler said he was “saddened by the timeless and tragic death of these three young men, who served our country honorably.”

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and colleagues during this time,” Cutler said in a statement.

The Marines were found Sunday morning at a Speedway gas station in the town of Hampstead, N.C., just outside of Camp LeJeune.

Police said they responded to a missing persons report from the mother of one of the Marines, who called to report her son had failed to arrive on a flight to Oklahoma on Saturday night.

The three Marines are Tanner Kaltenberg, 19, from Madison, Wis.; Merax Dockery, 23, from Pottawatomie, Okla.; and Ivan Garcia, 23, from Naples, Fla., according to police.

The U.S. Marines have also confirmed the identities of the servicemembers, all of whom were lance corporals at Camp LeJeune and part of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group.