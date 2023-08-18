SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s out with the old and in with the new as the 165th Airlift Wing is making some changes.

The Wing is saying farewell to their last C130H Hercules aircraft, and the goodbye is bittersweet.

Hercules has been an essential asset for the wing, providing 45 years of longevity in airlift support. Its main mission is to transport and deliver cargo including military equipment, troops, refugees, medical supplies, and humanitarian aid.

“The most important mission is its wartime mission, deploying overseas to Iraq and Afghanistan,” said Col. Sheldon “Silky” Wilson, Georgia Air Guard.

Another great thing about the new C130J model is that they were built by Lockheed Martin right here in the state of Georgia.

The 165th will be soon receiving its new fleet from Dobbins Air Reserve base.